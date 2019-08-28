CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL)

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) and Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) are two firms in the Diversified Electronics that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPS Technologies Corporation 1 0.58 N/A -0.29 0.00 Control4 Corporation 20 2.34 N/A 1.49 16.08

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CPS Technologies Corporation and Control4 Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CPS Technologies Corporation and Control4 Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPS Technologies Corporation 0.00% -55% -37.1% Control4 Corporation 0.00% 21.5% 17.2%

Volatility and Risk

CPS Technologies Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Competitively, Control4 Corporation’s beta is 0.33 which is 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CPS Technologies Corporation is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Control4 Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Control4 Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CPS Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CPS Technologies Corporation and Control4 Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CPS Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Control4 Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Control4 Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26.33 consensus price target and a 10.12% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CPS Technologies Corporation and Control4 Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 81.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of CPS Technologies Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Control4 Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPS Technologies Corporation 3.92% -9.4% -34.16% -26.9% -34.57% -13.82% Control4 Corporation 0.21% 0.67% 32.91% 21.49% -4.74% 35.85%

For the past year CPS Technologies Corporation has -13.82% weaker performance while Control4 Corporation has 35.85% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Control4 Corporation beats CPS Technologies Corporation.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages for hybrid circuits. CPS Technologies Corporation primarily sells its products to microelectronics systems companies in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Norton, Massachusetts.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). Its software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers; and Composer Home Edition, which enable consumers to view and configure their dealer installed and Control4 managed devices. The companyÂ’s software components also comprise DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the companyÂ’s products and services with embedded software and services include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, thermostats, security products, and communication products. It sells its products through direct dealers and distributors. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.