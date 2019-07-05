CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) and Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Electronics. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPS Technologies Corporation 1 0.68 N/A -0.28 0.00 Amphenol Corporation 92 3.57 N/A 4.16 22.39

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CPS Technologies Corporation and Amphenol Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPS Technologies Corporation 0.00% -20.6% -14.6% Amphenol Corporation 0.00% 30.3% 12.2%

Volatility & Risk

CPS Technologies Corporation’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Amphenol Corporation has beta of 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CPS Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amphenol Corporation are 2.5 and 1.8 respectively. CPS Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amphenol Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CPS Technologies Corporation and Amphenol Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CPS Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Amphenol Corporation 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Amphenol Corporation’s consensus target price is $107.6, while its potential upside is 8.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.2% of CPS Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.6% of Amphenol Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% are CPS Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Amphenol Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPS Technologies Corporation -10.38% -29.27% -11.82% -6.8% -9.69% -5.28% Amphenol Corporation -1.4% -10.24% 1.51% 2.32% 5.74% 15.1%

For the past year CPS Technologies Corporation had bearish trend while Amphenol Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Amphenol Corporation beats CPS Technologies Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages for hybrid circuits. CPS Technologies Corporation primarily sells its products to microelectronics systems companies in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Norton, Massachusetts.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors. It also provides value-add products, such as backplane interconnect systems, cable assemblies and harnesses, and cable management products; and other products comprising antennas, flexible and rigid printed circuit boards, hinges, molded parts, production-related products, sensors and sensor-based products, and switches. The Cable Products and Solutions segment offers coaxial, power, and specialty cables; cable assemblies; and components comprising combiner/splitter products, connector and connector systems, and fiber optic components. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent representatives, and a network of electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, original design manufacturers, and communication network operators in the automotive, broadband communication, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communication, military, mobile device, and mobile network markets. Amphenol Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut.