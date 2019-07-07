CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Diversified Electronics company, CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of CPS Technologies Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.71% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of CPS Technologies Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.00% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CPS Technologies Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPS Technologies Corporation 0.00% -20.60% -14.60% Industry Average 50.99% 13.50% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares CPS Technologies Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CPS Technologies Corporation N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 164.55M 322.72M 20.31

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for CPS Technologies Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CPS Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.60 2.20 2.71

The peers have a potential upside of 106.04%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CPS Technologies Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPS Technologies Corporation -10.38% -29.27% -11.82% -6.8% -9.69% -5.28% Industry Average 11.86% 10.64% 16.29% 26.26% 20.44% 36.62%

For the past year CPS Technologies Corporation had bearish trend while CPS Technologies Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

CPS Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, CPS Technologies Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 3.52 and has 2.62 Quick Ratio. CPS Technologies Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CPS Technologies Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

CPS Technologies Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.06. Competitively, CPS Technologies Corporation’s peers are 23.51% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

CPS Technologies Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CPS Technologies Corporation’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors CPS Technologies Corporation.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages for hybrid circuits. CPS Technologies Corporation primarily sells its products to microelectronics systems companies in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Norton, Massachusetts.