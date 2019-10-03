CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group Inc. 3 -0.29 4.07M -1.02 0.00 Mastercard Incorporated 276 2.05 996.58M 5.92 46.03

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CPI Card Group Inc. and Mastercard Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group Inc. 147,661,720.42% 22.7% -15.9% Mastercard Incorporated 360,896,646.63% 115.4% 26.5%

Volatility & Risk

CPI Card Group Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Mastercard Incorporated has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CPI Card Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Mastercard Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. CPI Card Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mastercard Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CPI Card Group Inc. and Mastercard Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mastercard Incorporated 0 0 10 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Mastercard Incorporated is $305.8, which is potential 13.98% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.6% of CPI Card Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.9% of Mastercard Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of CPI Card Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Mastercard Incorporated has 11.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPI Card Group Inc. 0% -0.78% 4.96% -15.05% 22.71% 10.92% Mastercard Incorporated -2.85% 2.06% 9.46% 33.45% 37.6% 44.33%

For the past year CPI Card Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mastercard Incorporated.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Mastercard Incorporated beats CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through three segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States. Its products include EMV and non-EMV credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment services, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services, and card personalization and fulfillment services to prepaid debit card issuers in the United States. This segment also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The U.K. Limited segment primarily produces retail gift and loyalty cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. This segment also provides card personalization, packaging, and fulfillment services. The company markets its products and services to national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through field-based sales representatives in the United States, Western Europe, and Canada. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various payment products and solutions for cardholders, merchants, financial institutions, and governments; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.