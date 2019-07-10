CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) and FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group Inc. 3 0.11 N/A -1.33 0.00 FlexShopper Inc. 1 0.21 N/A -1.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see CPI Card Group Inc. and FlexShopper Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 has CPI Card Group Inc. and FlexShopper Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group Inc. 0.00% 32.2% -20.8% FlexShopper Inc. 0.00% 80.7% -38.7%

CPI Card Group Inc. has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, FlexShopper Inc. has a 0.41 beta which is 59.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

CPI Card Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FlexShopper Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. CPI Card Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FlexShopper Inc.

CPI Card Group Inc. and FlexShopper Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FlexShopper Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, FlexShopper Inc.’s potential upside is 170.27% and its average target price is $3.

Roughly 65.3% of CPI Card Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.9% of FlexShopper Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CPI Card Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, FlexShopper Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPI Card Group Inc. 12.55% -0.37% -17.48% -7.24% 11.16% 17.47% FlexShopper Inc. 1.47% 0.27% 5.29% 6.43% -80.66% 10.55%

For the past year CPI Card Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FlexShopper Inc.

On 5 of the 8 factors CPI Card Group Inc. beats FlexShopper Inc.

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through three segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States. Its products include EMV and non-EMV credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment services, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services, and card personalization and fulfillment services to prepaid debit card issuers in the United States. This segment also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The U.K. Limited segment primarily produces retail gift and loyalty cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. This segment also provides card personalization, packaging, and fulfillment services. The company markets its products and services to national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through field-based sales representatives in the United States, Western Europe, and Canada. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace, which features approximately 80,000 items, including electronics, furniture, musical instruments, and equipment; third party e-commerce sites featuring FlexShopperÂ’s LTO payment method; FlexShopperÂ’s automated kiosks located in certain retail locations; and FlexShopper Wallet, a mobile application enabling consumers to get durable goods from retailers with their smartphones. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.