CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group Inc. 3 0.12 N/A -1.02 0.00 Equifax Inc. 128 5.21 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CPI Card Group Inc. and Equifax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CPI Card Group Inc. and Equifax Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group Inc. 0.00% 22.7% -15.9% Equifax Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -5.8%

Volatility & Risk

CPI Card Group Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Competitively, Equifax Inc.’s beta is 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CPI Card Group Inc. are 2.1 and 1.7. Competitively, Equifax Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. CPI Card Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Equifax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CPI Card Group Inc. and Equifax Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Equifax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Equifax Inc. is $77.5, which is potential -47.19% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CPI Card Group Inc. and Equifax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.6% and 96.9% respectively. About 1.6% of CPI Card Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Equifax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPI Card Group Inc. 0% -0.78% 4.96% -15.05% 22.71% 10.92% Equifax Inc. -2.22% 2.4% 11.75% 31.34% 10.78% 49.35%

For the past year CPI Card Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Equifax Inc.

Summary

Equifax Inc. beats CPI Card Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through three segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States. Its products include EMV and non-EMV credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment services, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services, and card personalization and fulfillment services to prepaid debit card issuers in the United States. This segment also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The U.K. Limited segment primarily produces retail gift and loyalty cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. This segment also provides card personalization, packaging, and fulfillment services. The company markets its products and services to national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through field-based sales representatives in the United States, Western Europe, and Canada. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.