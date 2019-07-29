CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

As Credit Services companies, CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) and Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group Inc. 3 0.11 N/A -1.33 0.00 Enova International Inc. 24 0.77 N/A 1.91 12.00

Table 1 highlights CPI Card Group Inc. and Enova International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CPI Card Group Inc. and Enova International Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group Inc. 0.00% 32.2% -20.8% Enova International Inc. 0.00% 21.9% 5.9%

Risk & Volatility

CPI Card Group Inc.’s 1.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Enova International Inc. on the other hand, has 2.38 beta which makes it 138.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CPI Card Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Enova International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and has 11.3 Quick Ratio. Enova International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CPI Card Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.3% of CPI Card Group Inc. shares and 99.5% of Enova International Inc. shares. About 0.2% of CPI Card Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Enova International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPI Card Group Inc. 12.55% -0.37% -17.48% -7.24% 11.16% 17.47% Enova International Inc. -9.93% -4.73% -6.37% -2.26% -29.42% 17.88%

For the past year CPI Card Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Enova International Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Enova International Inc. beats CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through three segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States. Its products include EMV and non-EMV credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment services, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services, and card personalization and fulfillment services to prepaid debit card issuers in the United States. This segment also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The U.K. Limited segment primarily produces retail gift and loyalty cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. This segment also provides card personalization, packaging, and fulfillment services. The company markets its products and services to national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through field-based sales representatives in the United States, Western Europe, and Canada. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services to non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and Bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to a bank, as well as Enova Decisions, a analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their own customers. It provides its services under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, Pounds to Pocket, QuickQuid, On Stride Financial, Headway Capital, The Business Backer, and Simplic brands. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.