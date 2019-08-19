CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) Trades at $2.51 After Triangle; Command Center (CCNI) Shorts Lowered By 12.9%

CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) formed triangle with $2.31 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.51 share price. CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) has $28.17M valuation. The stock increased 8.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 2,725 shares traded. CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) has risen 22.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PMTS News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CPI Card Group To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 03/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Recognized for Excellence in Card Manufacturing at lCMA’s Élan Awards; 21/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CPI CARD GROUP INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 04/05/2018 – CPI CARD GROUP INC. vs Gemalto S.A. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/04/2018; 25/04/2018 – CPI CARD GROUP’S BARRY MOSTELLER APPOINTED ICMA PRESIDENT; 21/03/2018 – S&P Cuts CPI Card Group Corporate Credit Rating to ‘CCC+’ From ‘B-‘; 09/03/2018 CPI Card Short-Interest Ratio Rises 110% to 37 Days; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Cpi Card Group Ratings (CFR to Caa1, from B3); Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – CPI Card Group 1Q Loss $7.29M; 02/05/2018 – CPI Card Group: Intends to Immediately Begin Search for New CFO

Command Center Inc (NASDAQ:CCNI) had a decrease of 12.9% in short interest. CCNI’s SI was 18,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.9% from 21,700 shares previously. With 63,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Command Center Inc (NASDAQ:CCNI)’s short sellers to cover CCNI’s short positions. The SI to Command Center Inc’s float is 0.68%. The stock decreased 6.33% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About 162 shares traded. Command Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCNI) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Command Center, Inc., a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. The company has market cap of $94.77 million. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. It has a 4.72 P/E ratio. The firm serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries.

