CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) are two firms in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Aerostructures Inc. 7 1.04 N/A 0.27 25.94 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 54 2.01 N/A 2.81 18.96

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CPI Aerostructures Inc. and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CPI Aerostructures Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Aerostructures Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.7% Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 15.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.34 shows that CPI Aerostructures Inc. is 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s beta is 0.32 which is 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CPI Aerostructures Inc. Its rival Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 3.4 respectively. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CPI Aerostructures Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62% of CPI Aerostructures Inc. shares and 79.1% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.8% of CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.6% are Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPI Aerostructures Inc. 7.64% 6.32% 6.15% -8.85% -31.68% 8.32% Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 5.03% -2.52% -7.11% -8.28% -10.06% 0.13%

For the past year CPI Aerostructures Inc. was more bullish than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. beats CPI Aerostructures Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors to commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.