CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Both CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) compete on a level playing field in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Aerostructures Inc. 7 1.00 N/A 0.27 25.94 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 85 1.05 N/A 6.08 13.55

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CPI Aerostructures Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CPI Aerostructures Inc. and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Aerostructures Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.7% Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0.00% 56.6% 11.3%

Volatility & Risk

CPI Aerostructures Inc. has a 0.34 beta, while its volatility is 66.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s 1.37 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. CPI Aerostructures Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CPI Aerostructures Inc. and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Aerostructures Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is $96.5, which is potential 27.90% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CPI Aerostructures Inc. and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 98.12% respectively. CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPI Aerostructures Inc. 7.64% 6.32% 6.15% -8.85% -31.68% 8.32% Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. -3.95% -4.68% -12.04% -7.7% -2.05% 14.26%

For the past year CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Summary

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. beats CPI Aerostructures Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. It also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, which comprise fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.