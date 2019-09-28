CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) Comparison side by side

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) are two firms in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Aerostructures Inc. 8 1.03 9.37M 0.27 29.51 United Technologies Corporation 132 1.98 758.72M 6.96 19.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. United Technologies Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CPI Aerostructures Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than United Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Aerostructures Inc. 118,908,629.44% 3% 1.9% United Technologies Corporation 576,754,085.90% 14.9% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

CPI Aerostructures Inc. has a 0.32 beta, while its volatility is 68.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, United Technologies Corporation’s beta is 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CPI Aerostructures Inc. are 3.2 and 2.9. Competitively, United Technologies Corporation has 1.1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CPI Aerostructures Inc. and United Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Aerostructures Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Technologies Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of United Technologies Corporation is $155.25, which is potential 13.83% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CPI Aerostructures Inc. and United Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.2% and 83.2%. CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, 0.1% are United Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPI Aerostructures Inc. 3.29% -5.19% 27.23% 12.63% -19.07% 23.23% United Technologies Corporation -0.48% 1.72% -5.64% 12.16% 0.38% 25.47%

For the past year CPI Aerostructures Inc. was less bullish than United Technologies Corporation.

Summary

United Technologies Corporation beats CPI Aerostructures Inc. on 12 of the 14 factors.