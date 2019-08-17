CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Comparing side by side

Both CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Aerostructures Inc. 7 0.97 N/A 0.27 29.51 Lockheed Martin Corporation 332 1.85 N/A 20.37 17.78

Table 1 demonstrates CPI Aerostructures Inc. and Lockheed Martin Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Lockheed Martin Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CPI Aerostructures Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Lockheed Martin Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CPI Aerostructures Inc. and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Aerostructures Inc. 0.00% 3% 1.9% Lockheed Martin Corporation 0.00% 305.8% 12.6%

Risk & Volatility

CPI Aerostructures Inc. is 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.32 beta. Lockheed Martin Corporation on the other hand, has 0.97 beta which makes it 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CPI Aerostructures Inc. are 3.2 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Lockheed Martin Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1. CPI Aerostructures Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CPI Aerostructures Inc. and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Aerostructures Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lockheed Martin Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Competitively Lockheed Martin Corporation has an average price target of $385.17, with potential upside of 2.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CPI Aerostructures Inc. and Lockheed Martin Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.2% and 79%. Insiders held 1.9% of CPI Aerostructures Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Lockheed Martin Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPI Aerostructures Inc. 3.29% -5.19% 27.23% 12.63% -19.07% 23.23% Lockheed Martin Corporation -1.82% 0.19% 9.14% 24.17% 13.14% 38.32%

For the past year CPI Aerostructures Inc. was less bullish than Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Summary

Lockheed Martin Corporation beats CPI Aerostructures Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defense systems; radar systems; the Littoral combat ship; simulation and training services; and unmanned systems and technologies. It also supports government customers in cybersecurity; and delivers communications, and command and control capabilities through mission solutions for defense applications. In addition, this segment provides aftermarket service and support solutions to commercial and military customers. The Space Systems segment offers satellites, strategic and defensive missile systems, and space transportation systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground-based systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. Lockheed Martin Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.