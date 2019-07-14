CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
CPI Aerostructures Inc. has 62% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 67.87% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand CPI Aerostructures Inc. has 5.8% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have CPI Aerostructures Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CPI Aerostructures Inc.
|0.00%
|2.70%
|1.70%
|Industry Average
|34.31%
|66.77%
|8.56%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing CPI Aerostructures Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CPI Aerostructures Inc.
|N/A
|7
|25.94
|Industry Average
|624.82M
|1.82B
|28.93
CPI Aerostructures Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for CPI Aerostructures Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CPI Aerostructures Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.40
|2.00
|2.63
|2.55
As a group, Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies have a potential upside of 51.61%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CPI Aerostructures Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CPI Aerostructures Inc.
|7.64%
|6.32%
|6.15%
|-8.85%
|-31.68%
|8.32%
|Industry Average
|5.74%
|10.14%
|23.01%
|28.37%
|38.04%
|34.39%
For the past year CPI Aerostructures Inc. was less bullish than its peers.
Liquidity
CPI Aerostructures Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.11 Quick Ratio. CPI Aerostructures Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s competitors.
Risk & Volatility
CPI Aerostructures Inc. has a beta of 0.34 and its 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.09 which is 8.93% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
CPI Aerostructures Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s competitors beat CPI Aerostructures Inc.
