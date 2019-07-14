CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CPI Aerostructures Inc. has 62% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 67.87% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand CPI Aerostructures Inc. has 5.8% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have CPI Aerostructures Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Aerostructures Inc. 0.00% 2.70% 1.70% Industry Average 34.31% 66.77% 8.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing CPI Aerostructures Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Aerostructures Inc. N/A 7 25.94 Industry Average 624.82M 1.82B 28.93

CPI Aerostructures Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for CPI Aerostructures Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Aerostructures Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.00 2.63 2.55

As a group, Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies have a potential upside of 51.61%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CPI Aerostructures Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPI Aerostructures Inc. 7.64% 6.32% 6.15% -8.85% -31.68% 8.32% Industry Average 5.74% 10.14% 23.01% 28.37% 38.04% 34.39%

For the past year CPI Aerostructures Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

CPI Aerostructures Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.11 Quick Ratio. CPI Aerostructures Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

CPI Aerostructures Inc. has a beta of 0.34 and its 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.09 which is 8.93% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CPI Aerostructures Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s competitors beat CPI Aerostructures Inc.