CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) and HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Comparing side by side

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) and HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) have been rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Aerostructures Inc. 7 0.99 N/A 0.27 29.51 HEICO Corporation 117 8.26 N/A 2.16 63.43

In table 1 we can see CPI Aerostructures Inc. and HEICO Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HEICO Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CPI Aerostructures Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. CPI Aerostructures Inc. is presently more affordable than HEICO Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CPI Aerostructures Inc. and HEICO Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Aerostructures Inc. 0.00% 3% 1.9% HEICO Corporation 0.00% 20.5% 10.8%

Volatility & Risk

CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.32 beta. Competitively, HEICO Corporation’s beta is 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CPI Aerostructures Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.9. The Current Ratio of rival HEICO Corporation is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Inc. and HEICO Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Aerostructures Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HEICO Corporation 1 0 4 2.80

On the other hand, HEICO Corporation’s potential upside is 10.18% and its consensus target price is $157.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.2% of CPI Aerostructures Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.3% of HEICO Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.9% of CPI Aerostructures Inc. shares. Comparatively, HEICO Corporation has 5.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPI Aerostructures Inc. 3.29% -5.19% 27.23% 12.63% -19.07% 23.23% HEICO Corporation -1.58% 3.01% 32.47% 65.54% 85.42% 76.5%

For the past year CPI Aerostructures Inc. has weaker performance than HEICO Corporation

Summary

HEICO Corporation beats on 11 of the 10 factors CPI Aerostructures Inc.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio interference shielding; high-speed interface products; high voltage interconnection devices; high voltage advanced power electronics; power conversion products; and underwater locator beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; radio frequency and microwave amplifiers, transmitters, and receivers; and high performance communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners. The company serves the U.S. and foreign military agencies; prime defense contractors; and commercial and defense satellite and spacecraft equipment manufacturers. HEICO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.