CPFL Energia S.A. (CPL) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Foreign Utilities company, CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CPFL Energia S.A. has 0.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 8.25% institutional ownership for its competitors. 46.6% of CPFL Energia S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.54% of all Foreign Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have CPFL Energia S.A. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPFL Energia S.A. 599,425,287.36% 21.50% 5.10% Industry Average 14.74% 21.50% 5.10%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing CPFL Energia S.A. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CPFL Energia S.A. 93.87M 16 14.65 Industry Average 362.24M 2.46B 14.65

CPFL Energia S.A. has than its competitors. The business has a P/E ratio which is currently more in contrast to its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CPFL Energia S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPFL Energia S.A. 3.68% 9.04% 12.52% -2.09% 43.26% 14.12% Industry Average 4.06% 9.04% 9.31% 12.81% 44.17% 28.57%

For the past year CPFL Energia S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

CPFL Energia S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, CPFL Energia S.A.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.05 and has 1.10 Quick Ratio. CPFL Energia S.A.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CPFL Energia S.A.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.57 shows that CPFL Energia S.A. is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CPFL Energia S.A.’s rivals’ beta is 1.08 which is 7.50% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CPFL Energia S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CPFL Energia S.A.’s competitors beat CPFL Energia S.A. on 3 of the 3 factors.

CPFL Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass-powered thermal, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company distributed electricity to approximately 9.1 million customers; and had 315,538 kilometers of distribution lines, which included 450,247 distribution transformers. It also has an installed capacity of 3,259 megawatts. CPFL Energia S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.