Cowen \u0026 Co. Gives Myers Industries (MYE) Higher Rating.; Marinemax (HZO)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Cowen \u0026 Co. gave Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) shares a new Outperform rating in a analysts note revealed on Tuesday morning. This is boost from the old Market Perform rating.

The stock increased 5.22% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $16.13. Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) has declined 21.88% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending.

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $572.51 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Material Handling and Distribution. It currently has negative earnings. The Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Myers do Brasil, and Novel brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Myers Industries, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 30.28 million shares or 0.82% less from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Comml Bank invested in 695 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE). Northern Trust Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE). Barclays Pcl reported 36,702 shares. Seabridge Investment Limited Liability Com holds 20,375 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 56,560 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 76,342 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2,497 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.01% invested in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) for 10,140 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) for 25,799 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE). Amer Intl Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE). State Street Corp has 0% invested in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE). Dimensional Fund L P holds 0.01% or 1.75 million shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) has declined 16.09% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending.

Analysts await MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HZO’s profit will be $7.58M for 10.21 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by MarineMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.33% negative EPS growth.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $309.64 million. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. It has a 8.13 P/E ratio. The firm also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment.