Cowen \u0026 Co. Downgrades Delek US Hldgs (DK); Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Shorts Up By 32.76%

Research analysts at Cowen \u0026 Co.’s equities research division decreased Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK)‘s stock rating from Outperform to Market Perform on Thursday, 22 August.

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) had an increase of 32.76% in short interest. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $101.27. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending.

The stock increased 1.83% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has declined 18.33% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending.

Among 4 analysts covering Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Delek US Holdings has $45 highest and $36 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 21.33% above currents $33.38 stock price. Delek US Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, June 25. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy firm that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company has market cap of $2.52 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 5.21 P/E ratio. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum products used in transportation and industrial markets.

Among 9 analysts covering Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Spark Therapeutics has $115 highest and $47 lowest target. $107.06’s average target is 5.72% above currents $101.27 stock price. Spark Therapeutics had 15 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) rating on Monday, February 25. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $114.5 target. The company was downgraded on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. SunTrust downgraded Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) on Tuesday, February 26 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 25. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $47 target in Monday, February 25 report. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $114.5 target in Monday, February 25 report.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. The company has market cap of $3.90 billion. The Company’s products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A.

