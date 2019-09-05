Cowen \u0026 Co. Analyzed Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO); Acadia Pharmaceuticals Has 1.44 Sentiment

The research firm Cowen \u0026 Co. has has begun coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)‘s stock, rating it “Outperform”. This was made public in analysts note on Wednesday, 4 September.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 89 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 62 sold and reduced positions in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 132.30 million shares, down from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 45 Increased: 52 New Position: 37.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp holds 6.83% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for 39.71 million shares. Ghost Tree Capital Llc owns 900,000 shares or 6.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Great Point Partners Llc has 5.32% invested in the company for 2.00 million shares. The Georgia-based Emory University has invested 1.94% in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.33 million shares.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $3.59 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate, NUPLAZID, has completed the Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease psychosis and the Phase II trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as is in Phase II study for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease psychosis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a collaboration with Allergan, Inc. for the development of product candidates related to chronic pain.

Analysts await Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.10 EPS, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 233.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Clear Channel Outdoor has $6.5 highest and $2.7000 lowest target. $4.07’s average target is 51.30% above currents $2.69 stock price. Clear Channel Outdoor had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) earned “Outperform” rating by Barrington Research on Monday, March 11.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. It operates in two divisions, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising (International). It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays.