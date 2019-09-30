Cowen Inc. (COWN) and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) Comparison side by side

Both Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) are each other’s competitor in the Investment Brokerage – National industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen Inc. 16 0.51 26.70M 0.93 18.84 TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 46 1.87 265.70M 3.76 13.59

Demonstrates Cowen Inc. and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cowen Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Cowen Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cowen Inc. and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen Inc. 168,136,020.15% 4.5% 1% TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 577,357,670.58% 21.8% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cowen Inc.’s 1.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cowen Inc. and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cowen Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 30.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Cowen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.6% of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% are Cowen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cowen Inc. 1.44% 2.99% 6.94% 11.7% 17.07% 31.63% TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation -2.57% 1.45% -2.8% -7.59% -12.14% 4.37%

For the past year Cowen Inc. was more bullish than TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation beats Cowen Inc.

Cowen Group, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets. It also invests in alternative investments markets through its subsidiaries. Cowen Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Cleveland, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, and San Francisco, California.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts. The company also offers TD Ameritrade Institutional that provides brokerage and custody services to approximately 5,000 independent RIAs and their clients; TD Ameritrade's Goal Planning, which offers investment consulting and planning services; Investools, a suite of investor education products and services for stock, option, foreign exchange, futures, mutual fund, and fixed-income investors; Amerivest, an advisory service that develops portfolios of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds; AdvisorDirect, a national referral service for investors; and TD Ameritrade Corporate Services that provide self-directed brokerage services to employees of corporations. In addition, it offers various retail brokerage products and services, such as common and preferred stocks; ETFs; options; futures; foreign exchange; mutual funds; fixed income products; primary and secondary offerings of fixed income securities, closed-end funds, and preferred stocks; margin lending; cash management services; and annuities. The company provides its services primarily through the Internet, a network of retail branches, mobile trading applications, interactive voice response, and registered representatives through telephone. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.