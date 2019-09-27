Covington Investment Advisors Position in Darden Restaurants (DRI) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose; As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Market Value Rose, Broadview Advisors Increased Holding by $1.63 Million

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 46.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 77,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 245,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37M, up from 167,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.58. About 161,590 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc sold 20,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 58,306 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10 million, down from 78,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $116.77. About 405,397 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Company Ltd holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 770 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0.01% or 392,021 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 63,202 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Management reported 0% stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Hemenway Tru Ltd Company owns 3,372 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Com reported 368 shares. Paloma Management has 0.03% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 12,943 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability reported 6,074 shares stake. Gam Holdings Ag has 0.05% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Swiss Savings Bank has 0.09% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Moody Natl Bank Tru Division owns 110,787 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 21,942 shares. Bokf Na has 44,066 shares. 1St Source Bank holds 3,888 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation holds 618,585 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 5,500 shares. Aperio Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 61,056 shares in its portfolio. Teton Advsr Inc holds 91,600 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York holds 0.01% or 25,653 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bankshares owns 9,604 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant has invested 0.69% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited holds 0.1% or 3.70M shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated owns 26,416 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Vermont reported 1,114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 0.02% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Quantitative Mngmt Ltd invested in 12,110 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 13,081 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs Co has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 118,732 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. On Monday, May 13 Welling Glenn W. bought $49.19M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 2.08M shares.