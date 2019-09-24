Covington Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by $2.43 Million; Ajo LP Increases Position in Nic (EGOV)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc sold 20,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 58,306 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10M, down from 78,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $119.19. About 1.54M shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Nic (EGOV) by 92.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 249,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 519,503 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, up from 269,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Nic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.38. About 283,264 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 29/05/2018 – South Carolina Office of the Comptroller Website Ranks No. 9 in National Review of State Transparency Websites; 09/05/2018 – Grand County, Colorado Citizens Can Skip the Trip to DMV with Gov2Go; 02/04/2018 – Adidas’ Nic Galway on Building Successful Collaborations; 14/05/2018 – DLD Asset Management Buys New 1% Position in NIC; 08/03/2018 – NIC SEES 2018 EPS 75C-79C, EST. 83C; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 30/04/2018 – NIC Earns 23 Cents Per Share on Total Revenues of $86.7 Million; 30/04/2018 – NIC 1Q Rev $86.7M; 08/03/2018 – Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screening Program Wins Gold Stevie; 26/04/2018 – NIC’s Gov2Go Platform Named a Finalist for the ACT-IAC Igniting Innovation Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Co holds 0% or 42 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 2,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Smith Salley And Assocs holds 2,057 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Capital Fund Management Sa accumulated 92,859 shares. Wesbanco Bank has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 204,504 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Andra Ap holds 70,800 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 50,171 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 174,370 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com holds 0.02% or 4,991 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt accumulated 12,943 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 18,292 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 504,312 shares.

