Covington Investment Advisors Increases Position in Walmart (WMT); Bsw Wealth Partners Boosted Its Holding in Apple Com (AAPL) by $589,030 as Shares Rose

Covington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 130.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc bought 20,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 35,674 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94M, up from 15,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $116.32. About 949,369 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART – FINAL MAKE-UP OF FLIPKART BOARD HAS YET TO BE DETERMINED, BUT IT WILL ALSO INCLUDE INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – WALMART – UNDER AGREEMENT, CHEESEWRIGHT TO BE EMPLOYED ON FULL-TIME BASIS THROUGH MARCH 31, ON PART-TIME BASIS FROM APRIL 1, 2018 THROUGH JAN 31, 2019; 22/05/2018 – India’s small vendors try to topple Walmart’s $16bn Flipkart deal; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 27/03/2018 – Walmart Pulls Cosmopolitan Magazine From Checkouts Amid Pressure; 23/03/2018 – Major Walmart supplier considers shifting away from China sourcing; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former exec alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business pinned against Amazon; 31/05/2018 – PlanetRetail RNG, One Click Retail and Clavis Insight to Host A Special Edition ‘Winning with Walmart’ Webinar for Consumer Goo

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 2,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,077 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59 million, up from 10,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $225.75. About 11.99M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Google’s Al chief John Giannandrea – New York Times; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William Il owns 0.35% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 559,773 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa reported 2,179 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora owns 0.95% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 24,242 shares. 3,357 were reported by Truepoint Incorporated. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 21,794 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 119,054 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust accumulated 3,344 shares. Capital World Invsts has 4.10 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ar Asset reported 26,800 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 10,402 shares. Chem Bank holds 36,896 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Company reported 16,852 shares. 17,628 were reported by Greatmark Investment Prns. Hendershot Inc holds 0.1% or 2,820 shares. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas accumulated 240,311 shares.

