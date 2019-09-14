Covington Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Walmart (WMT) by $2.22 Million as Stock Rose; Intelsat S A (I) Share Value Rose While Kerrisdale Advisers Cut Its Position by $19.68 Million

Covington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 130.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc bought 20,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 35,674 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94M, up from 15,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 4.26 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 31/05/2018 – PlanetRetail RNG, One Click Retail and Clavis Insight to Host A Special Edition ‘Winning with Walmart’ Webinar for Consumer Goods Brands; 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in California To Receive Approximately $34 Million in Cash Bonuses; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: NO DIRECT INTEREST IN ACQUIRING REGIONAL NEWSPAPERS BUT FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP MAY HAVE AN INTEREST; 09/05/2018 – IBT: Video Game Rumors: Walmart Website Lists ‘Rage 2,’ ‘Borderlands 3’ Ahead Of E3; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:; 17/04/2018 – A new Walmart.com will roll out in May; 25/04/2018 – Walmart deal offers last good exit ramp for small Flipkart investors; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 2.27 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.25 million, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 819,240 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Food retail prices under pressure from Walmart – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart Mexico offers same-day delivery – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Has Costco Outsmarted Walmart? – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Costco vs. Walmart – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roffman Miller Inc Pa has 0.03% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.31% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Company holds 39,747 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 3.74 million shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.41% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 14,844 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance owns 2.3% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 16.80 million shares. 580,637 are held by Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc invested in 91,912 shares. Vantage Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Narwhal Mgmt stated it has 5,870 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assoc, a New York-based fund reported 98,125 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.08% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jones Fincl Cos Lllp accumulated 0% or 9,452 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Communication Mi Adv holds 1.45% or 29,836 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Limited holds 0.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 613,825 shares.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12 million and $279.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 175,000 shares to 238,767 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.