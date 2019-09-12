Covington Investment Advisors Has Cut Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position; Hawk Ridge Management Has Cut Sealed Air New (SEE) Position

Covington Investment Advisors Inc decreased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 25.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Covington Investment Advisors Inc sold 20,065 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Covington Investment Advisors Inc holds 58,306 shares with $7.10 million value, down from 78,371 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $15.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $125.97. About 889,029 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) stake by 17.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 87,600 shares as Sealed Air Corp New (SEE)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Hawk Ridge Management Llc holds 401,347 shares with $17.17M value, down from 488,947 last quarter. Sealed Air Corp New now has $6.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 722,997 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sealed Air has $46 highest and $3900 lowest target. $42.67’s average target is 3.24% above currents $41.33 stock price. Sealed Air had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 6 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Sealed Air Corporation’s (NYSE:SEE) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of WNS (Holdings) Limitedâ€™s (NYSE:WNS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Fiverr International Ltd.’s (NYSE:FVRR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SEE’s profit will be $97.35 million for 16.14 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 1.15M shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.13% or 127,769 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Scout Incorporated reported 269,852 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 28,469 shares. Td Capital Management Limited owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,539 shares. Boys Arnold & holds 0.12% or 6,516 shares. M&T National Bank Corp holds 55,171 shares. Hanseatic reported 1,349 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 4,202 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset invested in 0.03% or 546,791 shares. Bluestein R H And Com holds 2,700 shares. Synovus Corp reported 125,908 shares stake.

Among 16 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Darden Restaurants has $146 highest and $99 lowest target. $127.88’s average target is 1.52% above currents $125.97 stock price. Darden Restaurants had 35 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $128 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 22. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of DRI in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by SunTrust. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, June 21. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Wedbush.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.36 million for 23.16 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “It’s All Quiet on the Darden Front, and That May Not Be a Bad Thing – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Darden Impresses, But Patience Is Needed – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.