Covington Capital Management Upped Stake in Facebook (FB) by $640,704 as Stock Price Rose; As Hasbro (HAS) Stock Rose, Ronna Sue Cohen Has Lowered by $374.23 Million Its Position

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 98.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 45,051 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76 million, down from 3.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $118.08. About 370,631 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q HASBRO GAMING REV. -22%; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Says Worst Damage From Toys `R’ Us Collapse Has Passed; 01/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban’; 22/05/2018 – HASBRO INC – HAVE SIGNED A LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND BOUGHT BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP TO; 08/03/2018 – HASBRO – WILL BEGIN USING PLANT-BASED BIO-POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE FOR BLISTER PACKS & PLASTIC WINDOWS IN PRODUCT PACKAGING STARTING IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for dismal first quarter; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro: Haim Saban Will Continue in Consulting Role; 29/03/2018 – Hasbro and The Autism Project Team Up for ToyBox Tools to Bring the Joy of Play to Children with Developmental Disabilities; 14/03/2018 – HASBRO ‘BBB’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 3,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 59,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43M, up from 55,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 14.33 million shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook’s spending on content-review teams has ballooned to hundreds of millions of dollars for 2018 (Deepa; 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement on Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was improperly used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica; 12/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER JOUROVA SAYS EU WILL MONITOR CLOSELY FACEBOOK’S IMPLEMENTATION OF THE NEW EU PRIVACY RULES; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 16/04/2018 – German businesses worry EU digital tax will worsen transatlantic tensions; 22/03/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends; 05/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Tariffs, the Greenway; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook mistakes with user data, vows curbs; 07/05/2018 – Cambodian Exile Loses Facebook Data Demand, Gets Another Try

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 21,386 shares. Amer Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 2,850 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 1.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 935,236 shares. Capital Investors holds 2.07% or 45.66M shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 36,706 shares. Brandywine holds 4.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 31,605 shares. Moreover, Field And Main Bancshares has 1.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,395 shares. Moreover, Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.38% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hsbc Public Llc owns 2.29M shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.97% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.28M shares. Icon Advisers accumulated 35,577 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Mufg Americas reported 116,760 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Llc invested in 0.2% or 32,376 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance accumulated 2.16% or 937,500 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,710 shares to 19,875 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,905 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold HAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 5,392 shares. Signaturefd Limited holds 301 shares. Finance Architects reported 12 shares. Management Professionals reported 450 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund reported 0.05% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Adage Cap Prtn invested in 0.04% or 141,272 shares. Cibc Corporation reported 0.02% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 800 shares. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Lau Associate Ltd Com invested in 1.47% or 29,100 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,793 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Tru Of Vermont accumulated 258 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 922 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 61,546 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $276.38M for 13.48 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.