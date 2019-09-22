Covington Capital Management Upped Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $3.79 Million; General Electric Co (GE) Share Price Rose While Redwood Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $4.90 Million

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 65.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 490,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 253,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, down from 743,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 58.26 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/05/2018 – GE HEALTHCARE AND FITTRACE ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO OFFER BODY COMPOSITION ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS AND FITNESS MARKETS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q GE Capital Rev $2.17B; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – CONTRACT TO INSTALL FLUE GAS DESULPHURIZATION (FGD) SYSTEM AT SUPER THERMAL POWER PROJECT (STPP) IN TELANGANA; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations; 02/04/2018 – Iraq signs contract with Baker Hugues, GE to process natural gas produced with crude oil; 07/05/2018 – BLACK PEONY 600510.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE YAFANG AS CHAIRWOMAN; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 77420% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 19,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 19,380 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82 million, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.1. About 1.19 million shares traded or 1.17% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is General Electric Company (GE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “As General Electricâ€™s plans shift, it falls short on Banks jobs projections – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “GE sells aviation lending unit to Apollo, Athene – Boston Business Journal” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Electric Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 16,996 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Prentiss Smith reported 48,891 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Limited has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora reported 0.08% stake. Welch And Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 645,949 shares. Foster Motley reported 0.02% stake. 6.94M are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Gagnon Securities Limited Liability Co owns 13,746 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Financial Consulate Inc holds 18,278 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,090 shares. 52,987 are owned by Farmers Bancshares. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 19,499 shares. Moreover, Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.35% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 326,233 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 713,372 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 18.02 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was made by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,151 shares to 338,594 shares, valued at $45.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 6,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,073 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neumann Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 4,607 shares. Condor Management has 6,534 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 41,539 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 63,495 were reported by Pinnacle. Kensico Cap Mngmt accumulated 15.06% or 4.21 million shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Finemark Bankshares & holds 0.11% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 9,775 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo invested in 31,996 shares or 0.15% of the stock. South Dakota Invest Council reported 11,500 shares. Smithfield Trust Co stated it has 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 30,641 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Regions Corp owns 2,528 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 2,171 shares.