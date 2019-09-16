Covington Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $333,558; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Has Trimmed by $916,218 Its Position

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 4,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 92,097 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60 million, down from 96,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 4.68M shares traded or 43.63% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 19,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 14,406 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $681,000, down from 33,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 25.14M shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Reaches Agreement in Principle to Resolve Consolidated Securities Fraud Class Action; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Lisa Frazier Will Become Head of Innovation Group; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Yuka Hayashi: BREAKING: Wells Fargo’s 401(k) practices probed by Labor Department; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES DAVID MARKS TO LEAD COMMERCIAL CAPITAL OPS; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo could face as much as $1 billion in fines; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: RISING U.S. WAGES WILL SQUEEZE PROFITS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetary Mngmt Grp Incorporated reported 0.26% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 42,981 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Kistler owns 1,251 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,783 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa accumulated 2.84M shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Envestnet Asset accumulated 372,118 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price invested in 2.37% or 92,500 shares. Caprock Gru accumulated 5,558 shares. Wms Prns Limited Company reported 7,221 shares. 68,772 were reported by Qs Investors Ltd. Plancorp Lc owns 13,280 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Violich stated it has 16,660 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has 9,055 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 25,613 shares to 299,081 shares, valued at $11.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 24.90 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 64,343 shares to 67,343 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 106,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keystone Fincl Planning stated it has 2.58% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 0.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 73,734 shares. Burney Com has 18,177 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Llc invested 0.33% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alberta Invest Management reported 273,000 shares stake. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Limited Company reported 193,480 shares. Moreover, Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc has 0.12% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 265,493 are owned by Da Davidson &. Bryn Mawr accumulated 280,053 shares or 0.72% of the stock. The Washington-based Palouse Mgmt Inc has invested 2.45% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). American Assets Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.01M shares or 7.59% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.63% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.76% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,039 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability holds 601,342 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.