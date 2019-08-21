Covington Capital Management Stake in Novo (NVO) Has Lowered by $322,400; Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) Valuation Declined While P2 Capital Partners Has Raised by $32.34 Million Its Stake

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 4.28M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.41M, up from 3.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 260,233 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC)

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 117,153 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, down from 123,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 1.10 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 31/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Phase 3a Trial Completed of Pioneer 2, With Oral Semaglutide; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – APPOINTED NORDEA DANMARK, FILIAL AF NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) AS LEAD MANAGER TO EXECUTE PROGRAMME INDEPENDENTLY; 04/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 1%; 16/04/2018 – Vivus’s Qsymia Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Saxenda Declines: Obesity; 26/03/2018 – FDA approves inclusion of data from safety outcomes trial in the Tresiba® label; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF ZONOVATE® FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA A IN QUEBEC; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS HELGE LUND WAS ELECTED BOARD CHAIRMAN AT AGM; 14/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 4th Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap accumulated 17,322 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0.06% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 44 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 978,140 shares stake. Northern Trust invested in 0.01% or 782,999 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 24,662 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Lc holds 297,760 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Millennium Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% stake. First Interstate Bancorporation accumulated 318 shares or 0% of the stock. 165,716 are held by Fisher Asset Limited Liability. Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt owns 80,734 shares. Leonard Green And Prtnrs LP holds 60,000 shares. Raymond James Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Aristotle Llc holds 1.34% or 7.68 million shares in its portfolio.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $30.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.