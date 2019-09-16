Covington Capital Management Stake in Cerner (CERN) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Ameriprise Financial Has Raised Its Stake in Petmed Express (PETS) as Stock Price Declined

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 53.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 71,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The institutional investor held 203,969 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, up from 132,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 790,468 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 8,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 88,833 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.51M, down from 97,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 702,422 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 16,000 shares to 58,700 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 7,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner (CERN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cybersecurity a Top Priority for Healthcare: 3 Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Cerner Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CERN) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner Corporation (CERN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85 million for 28.71 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Associate invested in 374,189 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Cibc Bancorp Usa has 0.12% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 11,465 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 24,475 shares. Kings Point Capital Management reported 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Psagot House Ltd invested in 0% or 276 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 420,781 shares. 5,375 were accumulated by Maryland Capital Management. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.07% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 40,094 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of owns 1.96 million shares. Raymond James Advisors Incorporated owns 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 16,691 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 12,002 shares. Provise Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 2,790 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 349,803 were reported by D E Shaw. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Liability Com Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 26,920 shares. Cape Ann National Bank stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold PETS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.24 million shares or 2.20% less from 18.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 3.08 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 3,922 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc stated it has 187,298 shares. 32,769 are held by Prudential Financial. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 225,954 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 103,678 shares. Public Sector Pension Board owns 42,173 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Jpmorgan Chase reported 14,389 shares stake. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 762,337 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 8,856 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp owns 1.41 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 231,816 shares.

More notable recent PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “True Leaf Launches New CBD Chews for the US Pet Health Market – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Elanco to become No.2 in animal health with $7.6 bln Bayer deal – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dogness (International) Corporation Announces Operating Updates Nasdaq:DOGZ – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “For Immediate Release: American Premium Water Corp (OTC:HIPH) Announces Launch of its New Pet CBD Water on SingleSeed.com – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.