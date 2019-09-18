Covington Capital Management Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) Has Increased by $417,424 as Stock Price Rose; American Money Management Lowered Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $315,216 as Share Value Declined

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 1,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 15,762 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 17,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $180.73. About 1.18 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 3,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 54,293 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.13 million, up from 50,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 1.21 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Coho Prns invested in 0.01% or 1,093 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Lc, a California-based fund reported 7,111 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.12% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 7,189 shares. Kbc Group Inc Incorporated Nv owns 284,400 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Insur owns 264,400 shares. Cambridge holds 1,738 shares. M&T National Bank reported 182,841 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il accumulated 2,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cadence Comml Bank Na holds 1.16% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 14,905 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 871,847 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement accumulated 1,588 shares. Parkside Finance Bancshares And holds 2,850 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 82,806 shares. Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) has invested 0.21% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $187.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 954 shares to 11,909 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,480 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 16.37 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,151 shares to 338,594 shares, valued at $45.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,833 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 83,756 were reported by Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 1.53M shares. S&Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Guardian Life Insur Com Of America reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Campbell Newman Asset has 167,103 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Whale Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2.26% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.09% or 2.94 million shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Company invested in 0.08% or 5,017 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 625 shares. Davenport Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 9,781 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0.32% or 1.15M shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl holds 1.67M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Com reported 2,935 shares.