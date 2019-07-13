Covington Capital Management Raised United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; American National Bancshares (AMNB) Has 1.18 Sentiment

American National Bancshares Inc (AMNB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.52, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 33 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 28 sold and reduced their equity positions in American National Bancshares Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 3.50 million shares, up from 3.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding American National Bancshares Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 19 Increased: 23 New Position: 10.

Covington Capital Management increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 13.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management acquired 8,725 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Covington Capital Management holds 72,062 shares with $8.05M value, up from 63,337 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $91.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45 million shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. for 252,423 shares. Smith Salley & Associates owns 161,097 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has 0.66% invested in the company for 46,341 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.53% in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 31,740 shares.

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services and products. The company has market cap of $415.45 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 14.25 P/E ratio. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $30,132 activity.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 11,085 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) has declined 6.49% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AMNB’s profit will be $7.71M for 13.48 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by American National Bankshares Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management decreased Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 9,802 shares to 17,501 valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dowdupont Inc stake by 22,353 shares and now owns 133,391 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $16,731 was bought by Cesarone Nando. Peretz Richard N. had sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Berenberg. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13.

