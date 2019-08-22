Covington Capital Management Raised Its Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $609,722 as Share Price Declined; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined, Oarsman Capital Has Increased Stake by $452,790

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 3,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 10,327 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 6,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.05. About 5.88 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 102.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 10,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 20,780 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, up from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 4.27 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 11,288 shares to 12,576 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHG) by 14,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,189 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 8,610 shares in its portfolio. Curbstone Mngmt has 27,828 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 543,240 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt accumulated 8,949 shares or 0.31% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 35,224 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 10,285 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com has 9,235 shares. 16,257 were accumulated by Private Wealth Advsrs Inc. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct owns 127,259 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Systematic Mgmt Lp has 8,300 shares. The Massachusetts-based Middleton & Inc Ma has invested 0.37% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company reported 1,127 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division invested in 162,796 shares. Regent Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 3,335 shares to 20,601 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,042 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).