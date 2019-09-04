Covington Capital Management Raised By $968,475 Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; Delta Air Lines (DAL)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 343 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 333 reduced and sold stock positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 533.71 million shares, down from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Delta Air Lines Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 26 to 25 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 75 Reduced: 258 Increased: 234 New Position: 109.

Covington Capital Management increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 13.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management acquired 8,725 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Covington Capital Management holds 72,062 shares with $8.05M value, up from 63,337 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $100.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $119.48. About 1.37M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Delta Repeat Its Seattle Success in Boston? – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Hurricane Dorian approaches: Here’s how hurricanes have hurt Georgia companies (Slideshow) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “DFW Airport board member questions calling project ‘Terminal F Phase 1’ when it actually isn’t – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks With High Earnings Yields – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.06. About 3.01M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT 30 FROM ATLANTA TO LONDON LANDED WITHOUT INCIDENT; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR TO END SATURDAY HAVANA-NY FLIGHT AFTER SEPT. 1; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Average Fuel Price $1.98 Per Gallon; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 5.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 84.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SEES ADDED DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS ON WINTER STORM; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $37.10 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Airline and Refinery. It has a 8.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 6.31 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $324,598 activity.

Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp holds 22.17% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. for 19.34 million shares. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. owns 1.99 million shares or 12.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Par Capital Management Inc has 11.56% invested in the company for 12.07 million shares. The Texas-based U S Global Investors Inc has invested 9% in the stock. Rudman Errol M, a New York-based fund reported 178,410 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 3.16% above currents $119.48 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Berenberg. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does United Parcel Service, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:UPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hybrid vehicle boost as UPS develops fleet – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Webinar Explores How To Attract Today’s Online Shopper – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ware2Go Launches Suite Of Supply Chain Optimization Tools – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.