Covington Capital Management Lowered Its Novo (NVO) Stake by $322,400; Shares Declined; Anchor Capital Advisors Lifted Its Position in Amdocs LTD (DOX) by $8.55 Million

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 38.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 158,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 568,758 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.78 million, up from 410,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $62.58. About 681,078 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,153 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, down from 123,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 845,195 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees Sales Growth and Op Profit Growth in DKK 6 Pct Pts and 9 Pct Pts Lower Than Local Currencies Respectively; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 26/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk: FDA Approves Inclusion of Data From Safety Outcomes Trial in Tresiba Label; 13/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – FDA approves inclusion of data from safety outcomes trial in the Tresiba® label; 21/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Falls After 4-Wk Rise, Contrave Declines: Obesity; 12/03/2018 – REG-Novo Nordisk A/S: Share repurchase programme; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 05/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk buys blood drug licence to boost anaemic biopharma business

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stifel pleased by Amdocs profit beat; shares +11.5% – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Amdocs Tumbled Today – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Stocks To Watch For May 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 28th – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amdocs Limited (DOX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 61,327 shares to 261,494 shares, valued at $27.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 252,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,850 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novo Nordisk: Time To Sell? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2018, Fool.com published: “Novo Nordisk Is on the Upswing — for Now – Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Market Morning: OPEC Cuts, Trump & Xi Ceasefire, Apple Goes to China, Deutsche Bank Hiring – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,859 shares to 10,327 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 4,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).