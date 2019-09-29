Covington Capital Management Lowered Citigroup (C) Stake as Stock Rose; Blue Fin Capital Trimmed Its Apple Com (AAPL) Position as Stock Rose

Blue Fin Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 32.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc sold 30,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 63,481 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.56M, down from 94,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Services Rev $9.19B; 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 19/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Grading the rumors — assessing #Apple’s possible releases at the Chicago event on March 27; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 4,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 109,839 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.69 million, down from 114,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 11.56 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank names Thomas Schlaus Zurich team leader; 09/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cyber security consortium; 22/05/2018 – Wild Child of Commodities Tamed for Now as Citi Warns on Outlook; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 10/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ERG SECONDARY ABO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDER UNICREDIT S.P.A, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS ARE MORGAN STANLEY, CITI, UNICREDIT CIB; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS LOW MARKET VALUE UNDERSTATES THE IMPROVED COMPETITIVE POSITION OF OIL EQUITIES; 15/05/2018 – PRADA 1913.HK : CITI DOWNGRADES TO “SELL” FROM “NEUTRAL”, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HK$36.0 FROM HK$32.0; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kiltearn Ptnrs Llp invested 7.23% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Blume Cap Management Incorporated has 53,293 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Commerce reported 0.64% stake. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 108,624 shares. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 6,318 shares. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 440,165 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.91% or 11.11 million shares. White Elm Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 225,430 shares or 3.88% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cumberland Advsr has 0.45% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 3.46M shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Comm Ltd accumulated 683,945 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc stated it has 1,929 shares. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm reported 14,749 shares stake. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 10,415 shares to 51,319 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,419 shares. Patten Gru stated it has 2.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bar Harbor, a Maine-based fund reported 6,262 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct reported 34,883 shares. Kings Point invested in 3.15% or 87,274 shares. Mackenzie Finance reported 882,369 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 40,635 shares. Freestone Holdg Ltd Co invested in 84,236 shares or 0.43% of the stock. 23,986 were reported by Bessemer Ltd Liability. Wharton Business Group Limited Liability Corp reported 2.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guardian LP invested 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 91,819 are owned by Foster And Motley. Sather Gru reported 3,922 shares. Sawgrass Asset Llc reported 686,762 shares. Delta Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 29,333 shares.

Blue Fin Capital Inc, which manages about $165.51M and $194.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB) by 3,142 shares to 16,072 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.