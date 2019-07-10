Covington Capital Management Increases Stake in Vail Resorts (MTN); American Intl. Group (AIG) Shareholder Beach Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake by $985,044

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 49.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 2,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 5,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $224.68. About 126,419 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 7.26% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC MTN.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $247; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – APPROVED A 40% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.47 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Four-Day Colorado Classic Will Race Through Vail, Red Rocks and Denver’s RiNo Art District; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs Mar 25, 2018; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET REVENUE INCREASED $9.4 MILLION, OR 1.3%, TO $734.6 MILLION FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED JAN 31, 2018 VS SAME PERIOD PRIOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Ski School Rev Was Up 3.4%; 09/03/2018 – LUXURY REAL ESTATE MARKET CONTINUES TO FLOURISH IN VAIL VALLEY; 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Net $235.7M; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in American Intl. Group (AIG) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 22,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,948 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 38,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Intl. Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 2.21M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 20,083 shares. Cumberland Prtn reported 233,377 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 28,280 shares. Bp Public Limited Company has 0.16% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 4,645 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr has 15,428 shares. Beach Counsel Pa holds 0.08% or 15,948 shares. Deprince Race Zollo holds 0.85% or 716,414 shares in its portfolio. American Intll Group invested in 292,671 shares. Freestone Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co reported 5.99M shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Poplar Forest Cap Limited Company reported 1.50 million shares stake. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 427 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp Inc holds 0.37% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 5.25 million shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.11 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,810 shares to 104,321 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C.

