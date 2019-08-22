Covington Capital Management Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding By $517,120; OITA BANK LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OITAF) Shorts Down By 17.65%

OITA BANK LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:OITAF) had a decrease of 17.65% in short interest. OITAF’s SI was 1,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 17.65% from 1,700 shares previously. It closed at $31.45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Covington Capital Management increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 2.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management acquired 5,120 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Covington Capital Management holds 199,105 shares with $20.16M value, up from 193,985 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $349.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $109.2. About 4.92M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 25/04/2018 – VENDIS CAPITAL SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR INULA SALE; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan targets $250 mln for special situations- Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dessner Sees Tailwind From Emerging Markets FX (Video); 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan revamps its stock trading business in a sign of the changes sweeping through Wall Street; 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy,’ JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 04/04/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD GOLD.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101

The Oita Bank, Ltd. provides various banking services and products primarily in Oita Prefecture, Japan. The company has market cap of $. It accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, ordinary and savings deposits, time deposits, mutual fund, and term deposits; and provides various loan products comprising card loans, car loans, home improvement loans, vacant house demolition and utilization loans, housing loans, mortgages, and education loans. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers investment and insurance products, pension and trust agency services, foreign currency services, and forex Web services.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,200 shares worth $2.00M.

Among 3 analysts covering JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JP Morgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 16.00% above currents $109.2 stock price. JP Morgan Chase had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 28. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $116 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Knowing The Difference Between Revolving Credit And Non-Revolving Credit – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” with publication date: August 10, 2019.