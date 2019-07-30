Covington Capital Management Increased Celgene (CELG) Stake; Model N (MODN) Sentiment Is 1.38

Model N Inc (MODN) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 47 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 34 cut down and sold stakes in Model N Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 23.09 million shares, up from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Model N Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 30 Increased: 27 New Position: 20.

Covington Capital Management increased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 8.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management acquired 3,807 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Covington Capital Management holds 49,625 shares with $4.68M value, up from 45,818 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $65.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.52. About 1.83 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court upholds legality of patent review process; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG); 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…

Trigran Investments Inc. holds 6.11% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. for 2.03 million shares. First Light Asset Management Llc owns 2.18 million shares or 4.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Portolan Capital Management Llc has 2.11% invested in the company for 1.17 million shares. The California-based Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. has invested 2.02% in the stock. Lyon Street Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 32,922 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $250,555 activity.

Analysts await Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 69.57% or $0.32 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Model N, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.04. About 540,904 shares traded or 176.17% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (MODN) has risen 10.70% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 15/03/2018 MODEL N INC MODN.N : DOUGHERTY & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 2.2% Position in Model N; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company has market cap of $715.91 million. The firm develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity. 23,466 shares were sold by LOUGHLIN JAMES J, worth $2.05M.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene had 17 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, June 24. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Jefferies. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Monday, June 24. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $100 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Robert W. Baird. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CELG in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Covington Capital Management decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VGK) stake by 16,548 shares to 281,586 valued at $15.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 6,723 shares and now owns 457,501 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Group Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4,842 shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 1,813 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Armistice Limited reported 592,000 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 28,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Northern has 9.02M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Omni Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 600,000 shares. The New Hampshire-based Charter has invested 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Peoples Fincl invested in 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 9,768 shares. Private Harbour Invest Mgmt And Counsel Limited Liability holds 2.29% or 23,417 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 1.99 million shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 5,278 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Personal Capital Advisors has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gibraltar Capital Mgmt Inc invested 1.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Yhb Invest Advsr Incorporated stated it has 46,577 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings.