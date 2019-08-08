Covington Capital Management Has Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Dividend & Income Fund (DNI)’s Sentiment Is 1

Dividend & Income Fund (DNI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 13 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 13 cut down and sold stakes in Dividend & Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 3.97 million shares, down from 4.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Dividend & Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Covington Capital Management increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 2.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management acquired 5,120 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Covington Capital Management holds 199,105 shares with $20.16 million value, up from 193,985 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $345.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 7.18M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan trader charged with conspiring to fix currency prices; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES MARK LEUNG AS CEO OF CHINA; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.65/USD BY ELECTION: JPMORGAN; 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR IMPACT TO BE ABOUT $1.2 BLN AS A RESULT OF ADOPTION OF SEVERAL NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 18/03/2018 – PROTECTIONISM POSES RISK TO INFLATION: JPMORGAN’S MARRON; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $118 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp accumulated 1.25M shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hanson Doremus Inv Management stated it has 17,984 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Natixis stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Towercrest Cap stated it has 24,351 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Stillwater Cap Advsrs Limited has invested 3.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) reported 14,283 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt accumulated 2.33% or 109,604 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 2.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 24.94 million shares. Madison Holding Inc invested in 231,556 shares. Mcdaniel Terry accumulated 0.04% or 2,464 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A reported 134,612 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Westwood Il holds 6,360 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Inc has invested 1.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wealth Architects Limited Liability owns 7,536 shares.

Covington Capital Management decreased Vanguard World Fds (VGT) stake by 4,305 shares to 30,795 valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Novo (NYSE:NVO) stake by 6,200 shares and now owns 117,153 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,000 shares.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Dividend and Income Fund for 460,382 shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 397,817 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.36% invested in the company for 334,370 shares. The Texas-based Doliver Advisors Lp has invested 0.33% in the stock. Highland Capital Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 230,968 shares.

The stock increased 1.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 23,103 shares traded. Dividend and Income Fund (DNI) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $32,491 activity.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. The company has market cap of $143.47 million. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.