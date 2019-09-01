Covington Capital Management Has Upped Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position by $696,306; As Kemet (KEM) Share Value Rose, Apis Capital Advisors Has Raised by $2.08 Million Its Stake

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 8,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 217,995 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43M, up from 209,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.32 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 1.15M shares traded or 12.20% up from the average. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $82.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 30,200 shares to 69,800 shares, valued at $982,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,000 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

