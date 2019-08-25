Covington Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position; Shorts at Cosan Limited Class A (CZZ) Lowered By 18.36%

Cosan Limited Class A (NYSE:CZZ) had a decrease of 18.36% in short interest. CZZ’s SI was 1.25 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 18.36% from 1.54 million shares previously. With 747,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Cosan Limited Class A (NYSE:CZZ)’s short sellers to cover CZZ’s short positions. The SI to Cosan Limited Class A’s float is 1.44%. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 657,105 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative

Covington Capital Management decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 12.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management sold 3,917 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Covington Capital Management holds 26,243 shares with $2.12 million value, down from 30,160 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $97.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION

Covington Capital Management increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) stake by 27,902 shares to 594,572 valued at $25.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 7,776 shares and now owns 276,428 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.27 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 22.78% above currents $65.97 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $7900 target in Monday, April 29 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. $776,250 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.09 billion. The companyÂ’s RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. It has a 24.09 P/E ratio. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology.