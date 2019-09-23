Covington Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) as Shares Rose; Corning (GLW) Market Valuation Declined While Balyasny Asset Management Trimmed Position

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 54,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The hedge fund held 32,461 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 87,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.76. About 5.35M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 4,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 92,097 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60M, down from 96,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.88B market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is up 7.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dropbox Inc by 829,064 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $25.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.51 per share. GLW’s profit will be $359.20 million for 15.09 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Liability Com holds 0.39% or 56,959 shares. Creative Planning holds 146,640 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt Inc owns 0.35% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 31,693 shares. Centurylink Inv Management owns 23,678 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 24,300 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 84,428 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 4.90 million shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Co owns 18,060 shares. Charter Trust stated it has 25,715 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio reported 5.51M shares stake. The California-based Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.08% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,211 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 92,922 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services invested in 0.09% or 4,457 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested in 0.81% or 9,831 shares. 50,401 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys. 36,825 are owned by Rh Dinel Investment Counsel. Rech And Management Co invested in 0.11% or 4,961 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 68,427 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Brinker accumulated 3,113 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 21,241 shares. Ipswich Investment Management has 28,433 shares. 3.22 million are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui. Geode Capital Management Lc invested in 13.22M shares or 0.23% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Investec Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.35% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.28M shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 24.98 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1,950 shares to 45,562 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

