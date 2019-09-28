Covington Capital Management decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 5.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management sold 4,400 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Covington Capital Management holds 81,804 shares with $6.86 million value, down from 86,204 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $105.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.68 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: New US @Starbucks stores less profitable than expected due to rising labor costs in urban markets, according to CFO Scott Maw #StarbucksEarnings – ! $SBUX; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 13/04/2018 – SBUX: & just like that I will never be spending coins @Starbucks again ��������‍♀️; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C (OTCMKTS:AULRF) had a decrease of 40.11% in short interest. AULRF’s SI was 53,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 40.11% from 89,000 shares previously. It closed at $41.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. KGaA, formerly known as Aurelius AG and Aurelius SE & Co. It currently has negative earnings. KGaA, is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in middle market companies.

More notable recent AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Aurelius Equity to acquire BT fleet management unit – Seeking Alpha" on August 05, 2019

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 31.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management increased Alphabet Inc stake by 559 shares to 13,175 valued at $14.27 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 18,677 shares and now owns 134,328 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is 2.05% above currents $88.37 stock price. Starbucks had 23 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, July 26. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. Stephens maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $9000 target in Friday, July 26 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10500 target in Friday, July 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 29 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.12% or 3.61M shares in its portfolio. Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,037 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc owns 0.11% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 138,503 shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 22 shares. The -based Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Dc has invested 2.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Montecito National Bank holds 3,315 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie owns 288,985 shares. Matarin Mgmt Lc accumulated 62,779 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 1,594 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp has invested 0.33% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Brookmont Capital Mgmt holds 12,988 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 870,684 shares.