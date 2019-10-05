Covington Capital Management Has Lowered By $316,680 Its Citigroup (C) Position; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Canadian National Railway (CNI) Position

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased Canadian National Railway (CNI) stake by 6.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 69,774 shares as Canadian National Railway (CNI)’s stock rose 2.83%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 1.03M shares with $95.15 million value, down from 1.10M last quarter. Canadian National Railway now has $61.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 1.12 million shares traded or 41.51% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25

Covington Capital Management decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 3.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management sold 4,524 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Covington Capital Management holds 109,839 shares with $7.69 million value, down from 114,363 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $153.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN AUG.: CITI SURVEY; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO; 16/04/2018 – Emirates NBD expands its bank in Saudi Arabia; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $85.25’s average target is 25.04% above currents $68.18 stock price. Citigroup had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, October 3. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.3% or 109,449 shares. Hap Trading Limited Co has invested 1.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Communication has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 0% or 4,477 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc holds 4,188 shares. Braun Stacey Associate stated it has 180,482 shares. Usca Ria Ltd has 41,609 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Cape Ann Bancorporation accumulated 3,434 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 1.77M shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Il reported 4,880 shares stake. 28,031 were accumulated by Citizens Northern. 32,961 are held by Old Retail Bank In. 1.33M are held by Cornerstone Inv Prtn Limited Liability Corporation. Bartlett & Com Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 2.93M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44 billion for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 5,333 shares to 36,252 valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 5,790 shares and now owns 21,960 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Canadian National Railway has $10500 highest and $9000 lowest target. $97’s average target is 14.06% above currents $85.04 stock price. Canadian National Railway had 10 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30. On Tuesday, October 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, April 30.

