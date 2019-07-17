Covington Capital Management Has Lowered Blackrock (BLK) Stake; Golub Group Has Lifted By $14.05 Million Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Golub Group Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 69.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Golub Group Llc acquired 126,613 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Golub Group Llc holds 308,396 shares with $34.24M value, up from 181,783 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $256.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 3.32M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com

Covington Capital Management decreased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 4.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management sold 1,301 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock rose 3.96%. The Covington Capital Management holds 29,042 shares with $12.41M value, down from 30,343 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $73.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $470.9. About 293,603 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 28/03/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT HOLDS 0.50 NET SHORT IN BOSKALIS; 14/05/2018 – Citadel Hires BlackRock’s Ibrahim for London-Based Macro Unit; 20/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Portfolio Update; 31/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S HEAD OF EMERGING MARKET DEBT TRIGO PAZ SAYS HAS BOUGHT TURKEY’S CURRENCY, HARD-CURRENCY BONDS OVER LAST WEEK; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Worries About China Trade Tensions as Asia Funds Brace; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Peter Hayes Is a Little Bit Cautious on High-Yield (Video); 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Recently Went Public With Questions It Is Asking Gun Makers and Sellers After Parkland Shooting; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 17/04/2018 – Student activist David Hogg calls for boycott of Vanguard and BlackRock over gunmaker ownership

Among 6 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. BlackRock had 10 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 29 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) rating on Thursday, March 14. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $490 target.

Covington Capital Management increased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) stake by 4,230 shares to 38,333 valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 8,814 shares and now owns 217,995 shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement holds 1,662 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Com holds 19,405 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.4% or 12,531 shares. First Manhattan invested 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Fjarde Ap reported 0.19% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus holds 0.07% or 16,757 shares. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 507 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru has invested 0.45% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.12% or 25,311 shares. Baskin Service Inc has 23,093 shares. M&T Bancshares holds 0.34% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 154,064 shares. Synovus reported 3,969 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.04% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 26,523 shares. Moreover, Jcic Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 8 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 176 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 188,484 shares stake. Tt Intl has invested 1.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Columbia Asset Management stated it has 2.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.54 million shares. Foster Motley Incorporated owns 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,256 shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40,000 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv stated it has 1.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cap Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 61,249 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc owns 378,286 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 9,601 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc reported 4,753 shares stake. Aspen Mngmt holds 6,632 shares. Everett Harris And Com Ca owns 3.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.14M shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200.

Golub Group Llc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 392 shares to 36,272 valued at $42.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 3,942 shares and now owns 355,822 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 13. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, February 7 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16800 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Monday, May 6 report. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.