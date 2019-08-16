Covington Capital Management Has Lifted Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding; Lazard Asset Management Decreased Amphenol (APH) Stake

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased Amphenol Corp (APH) stake by 80.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 17,855 shares as Amphenol Corp (APH)’s stock declined 6.61%. The Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 4,427 shares with $418,000 value, down from 22,282 last quarter. Amphenol Corp now has $25.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.55. About 552,362 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Covington Capital Management increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 70.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management acquired 2,255 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Covington Capital Management holds 5,435 shares with $828,000 value, up from 3,180 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $20.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $124.06. About 620,850 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 133,509 shares. Massachusetts-based Sirios Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.34% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Andra Ap holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 31,100 shares. Farmers Merchants Inc holds 140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability holds 0% or 250 shares. 2.18 million are owned by Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Virginia-based Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Strs Ohio stated it has 79,174 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 160,613 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 250,360 shares. Pnc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 28,925 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 6,766 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 19,244 shares. Hbk Invs LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Neuberger Berman reported 1.94M shares.

Covington Capital Management decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 7,185 shares to 50,998 valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 7,459 shares and now owns 66,395 shares. Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $198 highest and $158 lowest target. $181.71’s average target is 46.47% above currents $124.06 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of PXD in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17600 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amphenol declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Amphenol (APH) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Q3 and FY Guidance Misses – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amphenol Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 3.99M shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 12,001 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 1.74 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Snyder Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 231,725 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 171,092 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 345 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc stated it has 118,097 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.04% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Alexandria Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 3,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtn Ltd Co owns 6,459 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 49,401 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Lc reported 46,291 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 1.08 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 1,127 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 24.87 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL) stake by 203,247 shares to 207,884 valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) stake by 20,361 shares and now owns 630,330 shares. Northrop Grumma (NYSE:NOC) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol has $112 highest and $10200 lowest target. $106.80’s average target is 23.40% above currents $86.55 stock price. Amphenol had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 10.