Covington Capital Management Has Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Position by $2.02 Million; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Lowered Its Position in Deere & Co (DE) by $1.75 Million

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $147.98. About 1.85 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 32,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 114,363 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, down from 146,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 5.99M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITI- WILL BE INITIATING DUE DILIGENCE CONVERSATIONS WITH COMPANIES MANUFACTURING FIREARMS TO BETTER UNDERSTAND PRODUCTS THEY MAKE, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 19/04/2018 – US CLO spreads widen as market flooded with supply after risk-retention rollback; 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 21/03/2018 – Formerly detained Saudi businessmen Alwaleed and Alhokair in talks for loans; 20/03/2018 – CITI: CORBAT UNAWARE OF KUSHNER COS. LOAN AT TIME OF MEETING; 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 18/05/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $151; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war’: Citigroup economist

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Shell Asset Management Co has 69,020 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Cap Advisors Inc Ok invested in 0.03% or 1,710 shares. Crossvault Cap Limited Liability reported 2,250 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bollard Group Incorporated Limited holds 109,947 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 186 shares stake. Arcadia Inv Mi has invested 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 438,426 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department invested in 200 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Jpmorgan Chase Company, a New York-based fund reported 3.73M shares. Lakeview Cap Partners Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Robecosam Ag has invested 0.24% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Wendell David Assoc Inc invested in 10,229 shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Industrias Bachoco. de (NYSE:IBA) Shareholders Are Down 16% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) And Wondering If The 29% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Tru Comm reported 472 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 71,750 shares. Ftb owns 17,224 shares. Zuckerman Investment Grp Incorporated Lc owns 15,385 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 863 shares. Addison stated it has 9,045 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 476,143 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Culbertson A N Inc reported 25,119 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Linscomb & Williams reported 52,537 shares stake. Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability Co holds 170,976 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Comm Bancorporation reported 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 720 were reported by Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Fosun Intll Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Perritt Mngmt invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,893 shares to 204,896 shares, valued at $22.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 21,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 687,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.93 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple Card May Bring New Customers, But Analyst Says Effect On Goldman Sachs Will Be Minimal – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: ‘Meh’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.