Covington Capital Management Has Decreased Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; White Elm Capital Has Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Covington Capital Management decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 12.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management sold 3,917 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Covington Capital Management holds 26,243 shares with $2.12M value, down from 30,160 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $97.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.42M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 10.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc sold 1,145 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 9,902 shares with $17.63M value, down from 11,047 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $872.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 18/05/2018 – Deutsche Post raises prices for shipment of books; 16/04/2018 – Those seeking to overturn Quill â€“ including President Trump â€“ think this is a way to force large internet retailers like Amazon to pay more sales taxes. They are gravely mistaken; 13/05/2018 – BI Nordic: Some Amazon customers are frustrated that their packages are arriving late – and it reveals a giant misconception; 29/05/2018 – TP-Link® Brings Archer A7 Dual Band Family Wi-Fi Router to Amazon; 31/03/2018 – Trump Claim About Amazon And Post Office Contradicted By AP — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Longtime Clinton donor Alan Patricof agrees with Trump that Amazon is ‘taking over the retail world’; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 06/03/2018 – Amazon’s move into banking could make online shopping possible for everyone; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO

White Elm Capital Llc increased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 21,200 shares to 255,130 valued at $15.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 24,300 shares and now owns 110,900 shares. Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) was raised too.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 23.78% above currents $1776.29 stock price. Amazon.com had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, March 21. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 808 are held by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. Greenleaf holds 0.22% or 7,545 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.26% or 2,775 shares in its portfolio. Tradition Cap Management Limited holds 137 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. California-based Franklin Resources has invested 1.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild Cap Prtnrs Limited Company has 6.99% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,037 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser holds 0.41% or 3,813 shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2.63 million shares. Staley Cap Advisers invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Associate has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Eagle Capital Llc has 6.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation has 12,691 shares. First Washington Corp has invested 2.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). S&Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 111 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $663,500 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Covington Capital Management increased Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) stake by 4,983 shares to 30,919 valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 7,776 shares and now owns 276,428 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was raised too.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.39B for 7.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma invested in 5,828 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.3% or 65,871 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt invested 0.21% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.63% or 12,794 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Management holds 1,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 26,209 are held by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank. 488,473 are held by Rnc Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Town Country Bank & Trust Trust Co Dba First Bankers Trust Co holds 1.69% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 44,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 5.73 million shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Management stated it has 102,525 shares. Twin Capital Management Inc has 0.46% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Zuckerman Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 75,094 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Quantum Capital Mgmt owns 12,317 shares. 87,083 are owned by Haverford. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 163,751 shares or 0.76% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 23.21% above currents $65.74 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform”.