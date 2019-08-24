Covington Capital Management Decreased Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $2.84 Million; Discovery (DISCK) Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Cut Holding

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 424,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 23.81M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605.32M, down from 24.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 2.30M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 7,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 66,395 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.32 million, down from 73,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGH; 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – REFLECTING STRENGTH OF CARGO MARKET, NOW PLAN TO INCREASE PRODUCTION RATE ON 767 PROGRAM FROM 2.5 TO 3 PER MONTH BEGINNING IN 2020; 26/03/2018 – The ceremonial key to the plane was handed to Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong on the tarmac at Boeing’s South Carolina plant; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing; 18/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing 737 crashes after taking off from Havana

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 6,517 shares to 59,080 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Capital Lc invested in 775 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com reported 180,124 shares. Lipe & Dalton accumulated 543 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability stated it has 275,567 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Stellar Management Ltd Company owns 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,121 shares. Factory Mutual Insur holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 146,000 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And accumulated 2,279 shares. Westfield Cap Management Com Limited Partnership holds 1.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 575,535 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0.25% or 40,001 shares. 117,784 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management. J Goldman & Com Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 5,576 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Apriem Advisors owns 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,042 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter owns 11,469 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,200 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Discovery Earnings Rise as Pay-TV Subscriber Losses Stabilize – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – DISCK – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Discovery Becomes Oversold (DISCK) – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 111,350 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $82.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) by 15,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Rex American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX).