Covington Capital Management Decreased Eog Res (EOG) Stake by $1.08 Million as Stock Value Declined; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Hourglass Capital Has Trimmed Stake as Share Value Rose

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 11,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 75,397 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.02M, down from 87,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 1.21 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 37,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 89,001 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07M, down from 126,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 4.84M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APls Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 63,808 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership owns 2,098 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset owns 0.5% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 64,549 shares. Brinker reported 0.09% stake. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.17% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bahl Gaynor invested in 53,603 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability reported 69,450 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa owns 7,431 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 24,803 shares stake. Riverpark Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.63% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 82,072 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.08% or 21,479 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Amarillo Bankshares has invested 0.3% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Everett Harris & Co Ca holds 2,918 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2,429 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 0.24% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream News And The Ripple Effect Of The Drone Attack – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 60,800 shares to 62,605 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02 million for 15.44 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle, Microsoft Teams announce integration – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle, Box team on cloud content – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Stock Slumps on Surprise Earnings, Co-CEO Leave of Absence – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,143 are held by Clarkston Partners Ltd Llc. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,169 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cobblestone Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.16% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 22,327 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Numerixs Technology Incorporated accumulated 0.07% or 4,001 shares. Eastern Fincl Bank holds 5,742 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 98,441 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Ims Mgmt reported 0.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Washington Tru Communications has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 1.42 million are held by Bloombergsen Incorporated. Middleton & Inc Ma accumulated 7,810 shares. Transamerica Financial Advisors holds 397 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Davis R M stated it has 15,674 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory has 0.48% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5.27 million shares.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $352.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,900 shares to 30,630 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corecivic Inc by 121,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Scorpio Bulkers Inc.